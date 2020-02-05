Wagner seeks revenge on Robert Morris

Robert Morris (12-11, 8-2) vs. Wagner (5-15, 2-7)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris goes for the season sweep over Wagner after winning the previous matchup in Moon Township. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Colonials outshot Wagner from the field 55.9 percent to 42.9 percent and made nine more 3-pointers en route to a 94-62 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Robert Morris has depended on senior leadership while Wagner has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Colonials, seniors AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 52 percent of all Colonials points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Curtis Cobb III, Elijah Ford and Will Martinez have collectively accounted for 43 percent of Wagner’s scoring this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Seahawks have allowed just 74.2 points per game to NEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.CLUTCH CURTIS: Cobb has connected on 37.9 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 42 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonials are 0-9 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-2 when they exceed 62 points. The Seahawks are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 5-5 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Robert Morris’s Josh Williams has attempted 178 3-pointers and connected on 42.1 percent of them, and is 6 of 17 over his last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Robert Morris has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all NEC teams.