Wagner looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Wagner (5-13, 2-5) vs. Central Connecticut (1-20, 0-8)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Connecticut. Wagner has won by an average of 17 points in its last 10 wins over the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut’s last win in the series came on Jan. 24, 2015, a 53-50 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alex Morales and Curtis Cobb III have led the Seahawks. Morales has averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while Cobb has put up 16.3 points per game. The Blue Devils have been led by freshmen Greg Outlaw and Jamir Reed, who have combined to score 17 points per contest.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seahawks have allowed only 73.4 points per game to NEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 37.8 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wagner is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 5-4 when scoring at least 64.

COLD SPELLS: Wagner has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 84.3 points during those contests. Central Connecticut has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.8 points while giving up 80.5.

RECENT GAMES: Wagner has scored 63.6 points while allowing 77.2 points over its last five games. Central Connecticut has managed 53.4 points and given up 73.6 over its last five.