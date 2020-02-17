Wagner looks to end streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (10-16, 6-7) vs. Wagner (5-19, 2-11)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s looks to extend Wagner’s conference losing streak to eight games. Wagner’s last NEC win came against the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks 72-64 on Jan. 20. Mount St. Mary’s fell 70-55 at home to St. Francis (Pa.) in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Wagner’s Alex Morales has averaged 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while Curtis Cobb III has put up 15.9 points. For the Mountaineers, Damian Chong Qui has averaged 12.3 points while Malik Jefferson has put up 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Chong Qui has connected on 38.6 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Wagner has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 73.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. Wagner has an assist on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three contests while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 38 of 59 field goals (64.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Mountaineers have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.