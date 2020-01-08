Wagner looks for road win vs St. Francis

Wagner (4-9, 1-1) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (8-5, 1-1)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its third straight win over St. Francis (Pa.) at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last win at home against the Seahawks came on Jan. 2, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Red Flash points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Morales has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wagner is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 4-4 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Red Flash are 3-5 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 77.2 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 82.4 points per game over their last five games.