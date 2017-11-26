Wagner hot from 3-point line in 72-50 win over Hartford (Nov 26, 2017)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Blake Francis, Devin Liggeons and JoJo Cooper each made three 3-pointers and Wagner defeated Hartford 72-50 on Sunday.

The Seahawks (4-1) have won three straight and are off to their best start in Bashir Mason’s six-year tenure as head coach.

Francis scored 17 points, Liggeons 14 with six rebounds and Cooper added 13 points with eight assists. The Seahawks shot 48 percent overall and 53 percent (10 of 19) from the arc.

The Hawks (3-4), who shot only 27.5 percent overall and 15 percent (3 of 20) from 3-point range, were led by John Carroll with 21 points. Jason Dunne added 15 points but Carroll and Dunne were only 10 of 29 from the floor.

Wagner took the lead for good early on but led just 32-28 at halftime. A 15-3 run in which six different Seawolves scored put Wagner ahead by 13 with 7:45 remaining and lead remained in double figures reaching a high of 22 at game’s end.