Wagner goes for first win vs Wesley

Wesley vs. Wagner (0-2)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wagner Seahawks will be taking on the Warriors of Wesley. Wagner lost 91-64 at Penn State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Alex Morales has averaged 17.5 points, six rebounds and four assists this year for Wagner. Complementing Morales is Curtis Cobb, who is averaging 13 points per game.ACCURATE ALEX: Through two games, Wagner’s Alex Morales has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Seahawks offense put up 65.9 points per contest across those nine contests.