W. Michigan looks to end streak vs Ball State

Western Michigan (11-16, 4-10) vs. Ball State (15-12, 8-6)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks to extend Western Michigan’s conference losing streak to five games. Western Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Ball State Cardinals 68-64 on Feb. 8. Ball State is coming off a 64-55 win over Eastern Michigan in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Western Michigan’s Brandon Johnson, B. Artis White and Titus Wright have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 68 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jarron Coleman has directly created 43 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last three games. Coleman has 21 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 15-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cards have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Ball State has 39 assists on 69 field goals (56.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Western Michigan has assists on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Ball State defense has held opponents to 62.4 points per game, the 21st-lowest mark in Division I. Western Michigan has given up an average of 72.3 points through 27 games (ranking the Broncos 236th).