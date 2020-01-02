W. Michigan looks for home win vs Ohio

Ohio (8-5, 0-0) vs. Western Michigan (7-6, 0-0)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan looks for its sixth straight win over Ohio at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Bobcats at Western Michigan was a 61-59 win on Jan. 12, 2013.

FAB FRESHMEN: Ohio has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Jason Preston, Ben Vander Plas, Lunden McDay and Mason McMurray have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Bobcats points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Preston has had his hand in 46 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Broncos are 6-0 when they score at least 66 points and 1-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Bobcats are 7-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 1-5 when the team exceeds that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has an assist on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Ohio has assists on 40 of 67 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Ohio has scored 71.8 points and allowed 62.6 points over its last five games. Western Michigan has managed 66.6 points while allowing 70 over its last five.