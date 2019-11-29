W. Illinois visits Kansas City

Western Illinois (2-4) vs. Kansas City (4-4)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Kansas City in a non-conference matchup. Western Illinois won 69-62 at Ball State on Tuesday, while Kansas City fell to Liberty in Nassau on Sunday, 62-49.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kansas City’s Javan White has averaged 12.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while Brandon McKissic has put up 10.9 points. For the Leathernecks, Kobe Webster has averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Zion Young has put up 15.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WEBSTER: Webster has connected on 46.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Illinois’s Ben Pyle has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 43.2 percent of them, and is 15 for 30 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Leathernecks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roos. Kansas City has 31 assists on 73 field goals (42.5 percent) over its past three outings while Western Illinois has assists on 45 of 99 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois has committed a turnover on just 11.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Leathernecks have turned the ball over only 8.5 times per game this season.