W. Illinois goes for first win vs Central Christian (MO)

Central Christian (MO) vs. Western Illinois (0-4)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Illinois Leathernecks will be taking on the Saints of Central Christian (MO). Western Illinois lost 86-81 loss at home to Northern Illinois in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Kobe Webster has averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and five assists this year for Western Illinois. Complementing Webster is Zion Young, who is averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kobe Webster has had his hand in 46 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. Kobe Webster has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Leathernecks offense put up 71 points per matchup across those 11 contests.