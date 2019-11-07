VMI plays host to Marist

Marist (0-0) vs. VMI (0-1)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist and VMI look to bounce back from losses. VMI lost 80-68 at East Carolina on Tuesday. Marist went 12-19 last year and finished eighth in the MAAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Marist went 5-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Red Foxes gave up 68.9 points per game while scoring 65.8 per matchup. VMI went 3-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70.9 points and giving up 81.8 per game in the process.