Vital, UConn host Temple

Temple (10-9, 2-5) vs. UConn (10-9, 1-5)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Quinton Rose and Temple will face Christian Vital and UConn. Rose has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Vital is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Temple’s Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 76 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 27.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Huskies are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 10-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Owls are 0-6 when allowing 68 or more points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Temple is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Owls are 2-9 when opponents score more than 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has scored 61.8 points while allowing 68.2 points over its last five games. UConn has averaged 68.4 points and given up 70.6 over its last five.