Virginia Tech, ND meet in conference play

Virginia Tech (16-14, 7-12) vs. Notre Dame (18-12, 9-10)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech in an ACC matchup. Virginia Tech won 70-58 over Clemson in its last outing. Notre Dame lost 73-71 to Florida State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, Prentiss Hubb, T.J. Gibbs and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hubb has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Virginia Tech is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 16-7 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Virginia Tech has lost its last five road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 72.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the nation. The Notre Dame defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 313th among Division I teams).