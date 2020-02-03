Virginia Tech looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

Virginia Tech (14-8, 5-6) vs. Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech has won by an average of 6 points in its last six wins over the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, a 62-51 win.

STEPPING UP: Landers Nolley II is averaging 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Hokies. Tyrece Radford is also a key contributor, producing 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Yellow Jackets have been led by Moses Wright, who is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Yellow Jackets have scored 69.6 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.LOVE FOR LANDERS: Nolley has connected on 36.1 percent of the 158 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 64.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Yellow Jackets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hokies. Georgia Tech has 44 assists on 83 field goals (53 percent) across its previous three contests while Virginia Tech has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Virginia Tech offense has turned the ball over on 14.8 percent of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in Division I. 22.3 percent of all Georgia Tech possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Yellow Jackets are ranked 325th, nationally).