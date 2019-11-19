Virginia Tech goes up against Delaware St.

Delaware State (0-4) vs. Virginia Tech (4-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces Virginia Tech in an early season matchup. Virginia Tech knocked off Lehigh by 26 points on Saturday, while Delaware State fell 92-84 to Long Island-Brooklyn on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II has averaged 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Wabissa Bede has put up 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. For the Hornets, John Crosby has averaged 20 points and 4.5 rebounds while John Stansbury has put up 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Virginia Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 50.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hokies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. Virginia Tech has 55 assists on 89 field goals (61.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Delaware State has assists on 31 of 78 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Virginia Tech defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 32 percent, the eighth-lowest mark in Division I. Delaware State has allowed opponents to shoot 51.2 percent through four games (ranking the Hornets 315th).