Virginia Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press=

Virginia

Article continues below ...

Last season: 23-11, lost to Florida in second round of NCAA Tournament

Nickname: Cavaliers

Coach: Tony Bennett

Conference: Atlantic Coast

Who’s gone: G London Perrantes, G Marial Shayok (transferred), G Darius Thompson (transferred)

Who’s back: G Devon Hall. He’s a tri-captain the leading returning scorer (8.4 ppg). G Kyle Guy. He made a splash and became a fan favorite with his outside shooting stroke and man bun. The bun is gone, but the stroke is still there. F Isaiah Wilkins. Another tri-captain, he anchors Bennett’s Pack-Line defense.

Who’s new: F Jay Huff. He’s a stretch four who draws comparisons to the like of Dirk Nowitzki, but will be asked to stay closer to the basket much of the time to help with rebounding. G Nigel Johnson. A speedy point guard who brings speed and a love of playing defense. G De’Andre Hunter. A 6-foot-7 guard who, like Huff, redshirted last year and who is a big-time scorer but may be asked to play some forward too because Virginia needs the size

The Skinny: Virginia is younger and without a go-to guy like Joe Harris, Malcolm Brogdon or Perrantes, but Guy and PG Ty Jerome both demonstrated outside shooting skills last season, Huff’s improvement has been hyped throughout the offseason and the ever-present defensive focus always steals a few victories.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .