Virginia meets ASU in Uncasville

Virginia (5-0) vs. Arizona State (3-1)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia is taking on Arizona State in a postseason battle. Arizona State earned an 80-67 win over St. John’s in its most recent game, while Virginia won 58-46 against UMass in its last outing.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DIAKITE: Diakite has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 54.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sun Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cavaliers. Arizona State has 43 assists on 92 field goals (46.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Virginia has assists on 30 of 69 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Arizona State offense has averaged 79.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Sun Devils seventh nationally. Virginia has not been as uptempo as the Sun Devils and is averaging only 61.2 possessions per game (ranked 335th).