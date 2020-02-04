Virginia looks to extend streak vs Clemson

Clemson (11-10, 5-6) vs. Virginia (14-6, 6-4)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Clemson. In its last nine wins against the Tigers, Virginia has won by an average of 15 points. Clemson’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2013, a 59-44 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. Clark has accounted for 11 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Virginia is 8-0 when scoring at least 60 points and 6-6 when falling shy of that total. Clemson is 9-0 when it puts up 71 or more points and 2-10 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Clemson has lost its last three road games, scoring 53.3 points, while allowing 65.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 50.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cavaliers first among Division I teams. The Clemson offense has averaged 67.2 points through 21 games (ranked 254th, nationally).