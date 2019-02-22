Vila carries Chattanooga past The Citadel 68-65

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ramon Vila recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Chattanooga to a 68-65 win over The Citadel on Thursday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 16 points for Chattanooga (12-16, 7-8 Southern Conference). Donovann Toatley added 15 points. Justin Brown had 10 points for the visiting team.

Lew Stallworth had 25 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 3-12). Matt Frierson added 17 points. Hayden Brown had eight rebounds.

Zane Najdawi, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Bulldogs, was held to only 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Chattanooga defeated The Citadel 73-71 on Jan. 19. Chattanooga plays Mercer on the road on Saturday. The Citadel matches up against Samford at home on Saturday.