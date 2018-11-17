No. 4 Virginia routs Coppin State 97-40

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lagerald Vick hit seven 3-pointers and had a career-high 33 points, and No. 2 Kansas beat pesky Louisiana-Lafayette 89-76 on Friday night.

Vick also had nine rebounds while topping his 32-point outburst earlier in the week against Vermont. Dedric Lawson added 19 points for the Jayhawks (3-0), and Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Justin Miller scored all 22 of his points in the first half for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-2). JaKeenan Grant finished with 18 points, Malik Marquetti had 14 and Cedric Russell had 10 points and five assists.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 97, COPPIN STATE 40

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter scored 20 points, and Virginia routed Coppin State.

Hunter was outscoring the Eagles for most of the first half after hitting two early 3-pointers for the Cavaliers (3-0). A 3-pointer by Ibn Williams with 6:10 left finally gave Coppin State more points than the sophomore forward, but the Eagles trailed 26-13.

Williams and Lamar Morgan led Coppin State (0-4) with six points each. The Eagles trailed 45-17 at halftime and 63-20 after a 15-0 run by Virginia in the second half.

Mamadi Diakite started for Virginia in place of Jack Salt and had a career-high 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Salt was sidelined by a stiff back.

NO. 6 NEVADA 87, LITTLE ROCK 59

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 19 points and Jordan Caroline had 17 points and 12 rebounds, helping Nevada cruise to the victory.

Nevada never trailed, carrying a 20-point advantage into halftime. The Wolf Pack (3-0) shot 53 percent from the field and outrebounded the Trojans 43-36.

Nevada had five players score in double figures. Jazz Johnson had 17 points, and Cody Martin finished with 14 points and 10 assists.

Rayjon Tucker led Little Rock with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 108, TENNESSEE TECH 58

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Maye had 15 points to help North Carolina to the runaway win.

Sterling Manley added 13 points for the Tar Heels (4-0), who shot 55 percent against an overmatched opponent. Seventh Woods had seven points and a career-best eight assists off the bench, including a behind-the-back pass to set up a corner 3-pointer from Cameron Johnson after halftime.

The Tar Heels finished with 29 fast-break points, higher than any total last season.

Micaiah Henry scored 20 points for the Golden Eagles (0-4), who shot 36 percent and had 22 turnovers.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 95, EASTERN KENTUCKY 68

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 16 points to lead five Kansas State players in double figures.

Dean Wade and Cartier Diarra each had 14 points, helping the Wildcats (3-0) advance to the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament. Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown Jr. had 10 points apiece.

Dujuanta Weaver scored 12 points and Nick Mayo added 11 points for the Colonels (2-2), whose only lead came when Kelvin Robinson’s jumper 19 seconds in made it 2-0.

NO. 13 OREGON 80, NO. 15 SYRACUSE 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Bol Bol had 26 points and nine rebounds, and Oregon beat Syracuse in the consolation game of the 2K Classic.

Payton Pritchard added 18 points for the Ducks (3-1). Kenny Wooten had 12 in the first-ever meeting between the ACC and Pac-12 programs.

Syracuse (2-2) lost on consecutive nights, also falling 83-76 to UConn on Thursday. The Orange shot 35 percent (18 for 51) from the field.

Tyus Battle scored 17 points for Syracuse, and Elijah Hughes and Jalen Carey each had 14.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 88, NORTHEASTERN 60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points, helping Virginia Tech advance to the championship of the Charleston Classic.

The Hokies (3-0) grabbed control in the first half, going from trailing 24-23 to leading 46-26 at the break.

Next up is Sunday’s championship against No. 23 Purdue, which advanced with a 79-58 victory over Davidson.

Tomas Murphy led Northeastern (2-2) with 11 points. The Huskies will play Davidson for third place.

NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE 79, LONG BEACH STATE 51

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 21 points, Tyson Carter added 17 and Mississippi State beat Long Beach State.

Mississippi State went on a 32-4 run over 15 minutes spanning the end of the first half and beginning of the second half.

Lamar Peters scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), and Reggie Perry had 14 rebounds.

Long Beach State (1-3) was hurt by 20 turnovers. The 49ers were led by Bryan Alberts and KJ Byers, who both scored eight points.

NO. 20 UCLA 95, SAINT FRANCIS (PA.) 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Moses Brown had 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks, and UCLA pulled away for the win.

Brown recorded his third double-double in as many games, becoming the first freshman to accomplish the feat for the Bruins.

Reserve Jules Bernard had 18 points for the Bruins (3-0), who finished with 13 blocked shots and seven steals.

Jamaal King and Isaiah Blackmon led Saint Francis (1-2) with nine points each. Keith Braxton had 11 rebounds.

NO. 22 LSU 74, LOUISIANA TECH 67

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ja’vonte Smart made a late 3-pointer and finished with 16 points, leading LSU to the victory.

Tremont Waters had 14 points for LSU (4-0). Skylar Mays and Daryl Edwards each scored 12.

The Bulldogs tied it at 62 on a jumper by Daquan Bracey with 2:29 remaining, but Smart hit a big 3 on the next possession for the Tigers. LSU increased its lead to eight points on a layup by Kavell Bigby-Williams and three free throws by Mays.

Anthony Duruji led Louisiana Tech (3-1) with 22 points. Sophomore Exavian Christon matched his career high with 15 points and Amorie Archibald had 10.

NO. 23 PURDUE 79, DAVIDSON 58

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carsen Edwards had 29 points, and Purdue beat Davidson to reach the final of the Charleston Classic.

Edwards had six of Purdue’s 13 3-pointers. It was his fifth straight game with 20 or more points.

The Boilermakers (4-0) opened the second half with a 19-7 surge to break the game open. They are going for their third in-season tournament title in four years.

Kellen Grady had 18 points for Davidson, which will face Northeastern for third place in the eight-team tournament.