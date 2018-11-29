Vermont uses late outburst to down George Washington 69-53

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 16 points, had nine rebounds with four blocks and Ben Shungu scored 13 points and Vermont beat George Washington 69-53 on Wednesday night.

Vermont (4-3) took a quick 13-8 lead. Later, with 7½ minutes before halftime, Shungu hit a 3 and followed with a layup to make it 30-18. Vermont led 38-28 at intermission, but in the first nine minutes after the break George Washington (1-6) outscored the Catamounts 16-6 and tied it at 44-all after a pair of free throws by Terry Nolan Jr.

Vermont responded with a 20-4 run over the next 6½ minutes and put the game away. Stef Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds for Vermont.

Arnaldo Toro scored 14 with 11 rebounds for the Colonials and Justin Mazzulla scored 10 with six rebounds for the Colonials.