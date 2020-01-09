Vermont, UMBC seek first conference win

Vermont (10-6, 0-1) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (7-10, 0-2)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Maryland-Baltimore County as both teams look for its first America East win of the season. Vermont came up short in an 81-77 game at home to Stony Brook in its last outing. Maryland-Baltimore County lost 79-75 at Binghamton in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Maryland-Baltimore County’s K.J. Jackson has averaged 11.7 points and 4.5 assists while Brandon Horvath has put up 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Anthony Lamb has averaged 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Stef Smith has put up 15.5 points.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 25.5 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-10 when opponents score more than 61 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 45 of 94 field goals (47.9 percent) over its past three outings while Vermont has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Retrievers have averaged 18.8 foul shots per game this season.