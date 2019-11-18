Vermont puts streak on line vs No. 7 Virginia

Vermont (4-0) vs. No. 7 Virginia (3-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on No. 7 Virginia. Vermont is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Virginia has moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Columbia last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have combined to account for 63 percent of all Cavaliers points this season.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony Lamb has connected on 12 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has won its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 63.3 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 36.7 points per game this season, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.