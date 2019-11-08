Vermont pays visit to Bucknell

Vermont (0-0) vs. Bucknell (1-0)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont squares up against Bucknell in an early season matchup. Bucknell is coming off a 68-64 win at Fairfield on Tuesday. Vermont went 27-7 last year and finished first in the America East.

LAST MEETING: Bucknell got an 8-point win over Vermont when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont went 9-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Catamounts gave up 71.6 points per game while scoring 72.3 per matchup. Bucknell went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 74.7 points and giving up 75 per game in the process.