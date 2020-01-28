Vermont looks to extend streak vs New Hampshire

Vermont (15-6, 5-1) vs. New Hampshire (10-9, 3-3)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over New Hampshire. Vermont has won by an average of 15 points in its last 11 wins over the Wildcats. New Hampshire’s last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2015, a 73-68 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have combined to account for 55 percent of all Catamounts scoring this season, although the trio’s output has slipped to 42 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have allowed only 65 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 28.6 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: New Hampshire is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 4-9 when opponents score more than 60 points.

FLOOR SPACING: New Hampshire’s Josh Hopkins has attempted 134 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 11 for 30 over the last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Vermont has held opposing teams to 59.2 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Catamounts have allowed just 55.8 points per game over their five-game winning streak.