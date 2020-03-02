Vermont looks to extend streak vs Albany

Albany (14-16, 7-8) vs. Vermont (23-7, 13-2)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Albany. In its last eight wins against the Great Danes, Vermont has won by an average of 13 points. Albany’s last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, a 75-71 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have collectively scored 54 percent of Vermont’s points this season. For Albany, Ahmad Clark, Cameron Healy, Malachi de Sousa and Romani Hansen have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Albany scoring, including 97 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Clark has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Albany field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 14-7 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Great Danes. Vermont has 42 assists on 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its past three outings while Albany has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 59.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts fourth among Division I teams. The Albany offense has averaged 66.4 points through 30 games (ranked 276th, nationally).