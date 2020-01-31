Vermont looks to extend streak vs Albany

Vermont (16-6, 6-1) vs. Albany (12-10, 5-2)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Albany. Vermont has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Great Danes. Albany’s last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, a 75-71 win.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have combined to account for 55 percent of all Catamounts points this season, though that trio’s output has fallen to 42 percent over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Great Danes have scored 72 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ahmad Clark has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Albany field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Vermont has won its last five road games, scoring 67.6 points, while allowing 54.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 58.5 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-best mark in the country. The Albany offense has produced just 68.4 points through 22 games (ranked 227th among Division I teams).