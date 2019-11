Vermont faces Gallaudet University

Gallaudet University vs. Vermont (5-2)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts will be taking on the Bison of Division III Gallaudet University. Vermont lost 72-67 to Rider in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Anthony Lamb has averaged 18.9 points and 8.6 rebounds this year for Vermont. Complementing Lamb is Stef Smith, who is averaging 13.4 points per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Stef Smith has had his hand in 43 percent of all Vermont field goals over the last three games. Stef Smith has 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont went 9-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Catamounts scored 72.3 points per contest in those 14 games.