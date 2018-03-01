Verhoeven scores 21, Duquesne downs Saint Louis 76-69,

PITTSBURGH (AP) Tydus Verhoeven scored a career-high 21 points, Eric Williams Jr. added 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Duquesne shot a season-high 56.5 percent from the field in beating Saint Louis 76-69 on Wednesday night to end a six-game skid and split the season series.

Mike Lewis II scored 10 points for the Dukes (16-14, 7-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which entered the game in a three-way tie for 10th place and led 32-29 at halftime after shooting 54.2 percent.

Jalen Johnson’s 3 tied it at 32, but Lewis scored seven straight amid an 11-3 run and the Dukes led 49-39 on Verhoeven’s layup. The Billikens closed to 53-52 after Johnson hit back-to-back 3s during a 13-4 run, then led 60-57 on Hasahn French’s free throw. Williams’ go-ahead 3 sparked a 14-4 run for a 73-67 Dukes lead with 30 seconds left and the Billikens got no closer than six from there.

Javon Bess scored 20 points with seven rebounds, Johnson added 18 points with five 3-pointers, and Davell Roby and Aaron Hines added 11 points apiece for Saint Louis (16-14, 9-8), which entered in sole possession of fourth place.