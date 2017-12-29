Veal leads SE Louisiana past Stephen F. Austin, 73-62 (Dec 28, 2017)

HAMMOND, La. (AP) Marlain Veal scored 27 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and Southeastern Louisiana beat Stephen F. Austin 73-62 on Thursday night in a Southland Conference opener for both teams.

TJ Holyfield’s jumper with 2:21 left put Stephen F. Austin up 62-61 but Southeastern Louisiana (7-7) went on a 12-0 run to close the game. The Lumberjacks missed their last three shots and turned it over three times.

Veal scored eight of the Lions’ first 15 points and they led by 11 with his jumper six minutes in. The Lumberjacks got back in it with a 13-1 run and took a 17-16 lead on Holyfield’s 3-pointer. After the lead traded hands, Joshua Filmore’s 3 with 2:46 before halftime put the Lions up 29-27.

Article continues below ...

Filmore added 15 points and James Currington scored 14 with 10 rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana.

Holyfield led Stephen F. Austin (11-3) with 17 points.