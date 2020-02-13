VCU looks to sweep Richmond

VCU (17-7, 7-4) vs. Richmond (18-6, 8-3)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond seeks revenge on VCU after dropping the first matchup in Richmond. The teams last played each other on Jan. 28, when the Rams outshot Richmond from the field 49.2 percent to 42.3 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to a 19-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Richmond’s Blake Francis, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod have collectively scored 50 percent of all Spiders points this season, though that figure has dropped to 33 percent over the last five games.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Spiders have allowed only 65.7 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.GIFTED GILYARD: Jacob Gilyard has connected on 38 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Richmond has 44 assists on 78 field goals (56.4 percent) over its past three matchups while VCU has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.7 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.