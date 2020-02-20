VCU looks to extend streak vs St. Louis

VCU (17-9, 7-6) vs. Saint Louis (18-8, 7-6)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Saint Louis. VCU has won by an average of 13 points in its last eight wins over the Billikens. Saint Louis’ last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2014, a 64-62 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Yuri Collins have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Goodwin has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Billikens have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Saint Louis has 40 assists on 79 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three games while VCU has assists on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.5 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.