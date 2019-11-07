VCU hosts N. Texas

North Texas (1-0) vs. VCU (1-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and VCU both look to put winning streaks together . North Texas won easily 79-40 over Oklahoma Christian in its last outing. VCU is coming off a 72-58 win over St. Francis (Pa.) in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. North Texas went 9-1 against teams outside its conference, while VCU went 9-5 in such games.