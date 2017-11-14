VCU holds on for 95-85 win over North Florida (Nov 13, 2017)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Justin Tillman tied a career high with 27 points on 13-for-17 shooting to lead VCU to a 95-85 win over North Florida on Monday night.

Khris Lane and Issac Vann added 17 points apiece for VCU (2-0) and Jonathan Williams had 11 points to go with eight assists. The Rams shot 51.4 percent from the field and dominated at the free throw line, hitting 16 of 24 to North Florida’s 4 for 4.

Trailing 40-36 late in the opening half, VCU took the lead for good during a 7-0 spurt. Vann had the go-ahead layup with 3:11 left and the Rams took a 50-45 advantage into the break.

Article continues below ...

North Florida (0-3) stayed close, cutting the deficit to 88-85 with Noah Horchier’s bucket with 2:56 to play, but missed five shots in the final 2:24, including four 3-point attempts, as VCU sealed it with a Jonathan Williams’ layup and 5 of 6 shooting from the free throw line.

J.T. Escobar’s 23 points led five North Florida players in double figures.