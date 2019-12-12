Vasiljevic, Miami host Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (2-5) vs. Miami (5-3)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Alford and Alabama A&M will go up against Dejan Vasiljevic and Miami. The freshman Alford has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Vasiljevic, a senior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 17.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Alabama A&M is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

COLD SPELL: Alabama A&M has lost its last five road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 86.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Hurricanes have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.