Varnado scores 27, Troy holds off Appalachian State, 89-85

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Justin Varnado put up 27 points, grabbed eight boards and dished six assists and Troy bounced back from its first loss in five games to beat Appalachian State, 89-85 in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans had a four-game win streak snapped by Coastal Carolina in the conference opener.

Appalachian State hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first half to cut its deficit to a point, 46-45, but the Mountaineers could never wrest the lead away from Troy. Ronshad Shabazz hit a 3 with :17 left to make it 83-80, but the Trojans hit 10 straight free throws in the final minute to preserve the win.

Alex Hicks scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Darian Adams added another 13 points and eight assists for Troy (8-6, 1-1).

Shabazz scored 25 points and Justin Forrest and Adrian Delph each added 18 more for Appalachian State (5-10, 0-2).