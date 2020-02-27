Vandy, Ole Miss look to end streaks

Vanderbilt (9-19, 1-14) vs. Mississippi (13-15, 4-11)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to seven games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the LSU Tigers 99-90 on Feb. 5. Mississippi has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LEE: Saben Lee has connected on 30.5 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Rebels are 0-9 when they score 63 points or fewer and 13-6 when they exceed 63 points. The Commodores are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 9-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Vanderbilt has lost its last eight road games, scoring 68.6 points, while allowing 80.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a team has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SEC teams.