Valpo welcomes Toledo in 2019-20 season opener

Toledo (0-0) vs. Valparaiso (0-0)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso opens the season by hosting the Toledo Rockets. Toledo went 25-8 last year and finished second in the MAC, while Valparaiso ended up 15-18 and finished ninth in the MVC.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo went 11-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Rockets gave up just 66.8 points per game while scoring 80.2 per outing. Valparaiso went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68 points and allowing 71.1 per game in the process.