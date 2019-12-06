Valpo plays host to C. Michigan

Central Michigan (6-2) vs. Valparaiso (5-4)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays host to Central Michigan in a non-conference matchup. Central Michigan won 88-72 at home against Youngstown State last week, while Valparaiso fell to Eastern Michigan on the road on Tuesday, 85-79.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Javon Freeman-Liberty, Nick Robinson and John Kiser have collectively scored 50 percent of Valparaiso’s points this season. For Central Michigan, Kevin McKay, Dallas Morgan, Rob Montgomery and David DiLeo have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Central Michigan scoring.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Freeman-Liberty has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Valparaiso field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Crusaders are 5-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 0-4 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Chippewas are 5-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 1-2 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: Valparaiso has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 69.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 95.1 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas first among Division I teams. The Valparaiso defense has allowed 76.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 231st overall).