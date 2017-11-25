Valpo beats Kent State 77-67 for 6th straight victory (Nov 24, 2017)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) Tevonn Walker scored 19 points, Bakari Evelyn had 13 points and seven assists, and Valparaiso beat Kent State 77-67 on Friday night for its sixth straight win.

Valpo is off to its best start since the 1966-67 squad won seven in a row. The Crusaders play UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

Derrik Smits gave Valpo a seven-point lead with 4:26 remaining in the game. Akiean Frederick answered for Kent State at the other end but the Golden Flashes didn’t make another field goal in the game.

Article continues below ...

Joe Burton made a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to extend Valpo’s lead to 71-67 and Evelyn made four free throws.

Markus Golder also scored 13 points for Valpo (6-0). Marten Linssen added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jaylin Walker paced Kent State (3-2) with 15 points but he was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Mitch Peterson and Adonis De La Rosa each added 10 points.

Kent State had more turnovers (11) than field goals (nine) in the first half and trailed 34-27. The Golden Flashes finished with 20 turnovers and 21 baskets.