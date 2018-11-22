Valparaiso shuts down SIU-Edwardsville in overtime, 75-70

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Bakari Evelyn hit a jumper with 11 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and Valparaiso limited SIU-Edwardsville to just two points in the extra period to post a 75-70 victory Wednesday night.

The Crusaders bounced back from a 69-63 loss to Wake Forest to win their third game in five starts.

Evelyn tied the game at 65-65 with 1:56 left on a layup, but Tyresse Williford put the Cougars up by two with :20 remaining. Coming out of a Valpo time out, Evelyn tied the game again at 68-68 with a jumper to force the extra period and got to the basket in the first minute of overtime to take the lead.

Brandon Jackson hit a jumper with 1:35 left to get SIUE even at 70-70, but it could not score again.

Evelyn finished with 16 points to lead Valpo and lead five players in double-figure scoring.

Williford finished with 24 points and Cameron Williams added 22 for SIUE.