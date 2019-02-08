UTSA uses fast start to down Florida International 100-67

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaton Wallace scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, Giovanni DeNicolao added 16 and UTSA beat Florida International 100-67 on Thursday night.

It’s the second straight contest where the Roadrunners have scored in triple digits. They beat Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia, 116-106 in overtime on Saturday. UTSA has won four of its last five games.

The Roadrunners (14-10, 8-3 Conference USA) built a 17-2 lead and were never threatened. Jhivvan Jackson scored 13 for UTSA, Atem Bior 12 and Nick Allen 11 with 10 rebounds. The Roadrunners finished 40 of 69 (58 percent) including 10 of 26 (38.5) from beyond the 3-point arc. UTSA led 50-30 at intermission.

Brian Beard Jr. and Devon Andrews led Florida International (14-10, 5-6) with 14 points apiece. The Golden Panthers were 26 of 65 (40 percent) from the field and missed 23 of 28 3-point attempts. FIU has dropped four of six.