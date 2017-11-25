UTSA uses big start to turn back A&M-CC 72-58 (Nov 24, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Keaton Wallace scored 14 points, George Willborn II had 12 and Texas-San Antonio defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-58 on Friday night.

Kendell Ramlal added 11 points and Nick Allen 10 for the Roadrunners (4-2), who used a strong start to turn back the Islanders (1-4).

After missing its first shot, UTSA made its next eight. The Roadrunners drained 7 of 13 3-pointers and shot 60 percent (15 of 25) overall to take a 41-27 lead at the half. The margin was 10 at less than four minutes into the game and three straight 3s, the last two by Austin Karrer, made it 29-23 late in the half.

Article continues below ...

Joseph Kilgore had 18 points and Kareem South and Emmanuel Toney had 11 apiece for the Islanders, who never got closer than 12 in the second half.

Despite going 2 of 10 from distance in the second half, UTSA ended up at 53 percent for the game. The Islanders were 7 of 10 behind the arc but shot just 40 percent overall (19 of47) and went 13 of 25 from the foul line. The teams combined for 49 turnovers.