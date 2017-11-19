UTSA tops James Madison 90-77 in Bahamas’ 7th-place game (Nov 19, 2017)

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) Jhivvan Jackson scored 12 of his career-high 22 points from the free-throw line and UT San Antonio beat James Madison 90-77 on Sunday in the seventh-place game of the Island of the Bahamas Showcase.

Nick Allen added 15 points for UTSA (3-2). Austin Karrer had 11, and Deon Lyle and George Willborn III each scored 10. Jackson was one of four Roadrunners with two 3-pointers as the team combined to make 9 of 20.

Allen scored nine of the Roadrunners’ first 28 points as they built an early seven-point lead. It was 45-39 at halftime and UTSA quickly pushed it to a 10-point advantage with 15:24 left. The Roadrunners led by double figures the rest of the way, with a high of 18 points.

UTSA finished 25 of 31 from the line.

Darius Banks scored 15 points, Joey McLean had 14 and Stuckey Mosley added 13 for James Madison (1-4).