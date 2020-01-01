UTSA, FAU start CUSA play

UTSA (6-7, 0-0) vs. Florida Atlantic (8-5, 0-0)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA and Florida Atlantic meet in the first CUSA game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, UTSA finished with 11 wins and seven losses, while Florida Atlantic won eight games and lost 10.

SUPER SENIORS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson, Byron Frohnen and Atem Bior have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 73 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 32.8 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UTSA is 0-7 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Florida Atlantic is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 71 points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Owls are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 3-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Roadrunners are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 71 points or fewer and 0-7 when opponents exceed 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CUSA teams. The Roadrunners have averaged 11.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.