UTM looks for home win vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (10-5, 2-0) vs. UT Martin (4-9, 0-2)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks for its fifth straight win over Tennessee State at Skyhawk Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at UT Martin was a 74-68 win on Feb. 6, 2010.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Wesley Harris, Michael Littlejohn, Carlos Marshall Jr. and Jy’lan Washington have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 49 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Parker Stewart has accounted for 48 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-8 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 76.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Tennessee State is a perfect 9-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-5 when fewer than four Tigers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is rated second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.