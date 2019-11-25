UTM faces Gardner-Webb in Mexico

UT Martin (2-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (0-5)

Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Gardner-Webb will take the floor in a postseason game at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Gardner-Webb lost 74-69 to South Carolina on Friday, while UT Martin came up short in an 87-67 game against Northern Iowa on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Gardner-Webb’s Jose Perez has averaged 12 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jaheam Cornwall has put up 11.8 points. For the Skyhawks, Quintin Dove has averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has put up 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DOVE: Dove has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Skyhawks. Gardner-Webb has an assist on 36 of 58 field goals (62.1 percent) across its past three matchups while UT Martin has assists on 22 of 80 field goals (27.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin is rated first among OVC teams with an average of 81.6 points per game.