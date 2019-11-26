UTEP looks to remain undefeated when battling East Central

East Central vs. UTEP (4-0)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners are set to battle the Tigers of Division II East Central. UTEP is coming off a 66-63 win at home against New Mexico in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: UTEP has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Bryson Williams, Jordan Lathon, Daryl Edwards and Efe Odigie have combined to account for 65 percent of all Miners points this season.BRILLIANT BRYSON: In four appearances this season, UTEP’s Bryson Williams has shot 66.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 3-6 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Miners offense scored 67 points per matchup across those nine contests.