UTEP looks to remain perfect

Eastern New Mexico vs. UTEP (2-0)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners will be taking on the Greyhounds of Division II Eastern New Mexico. UTEP is coming off a 65-50 win at home over New Mexico State in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: UTEP has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Bryson Williams, Jordan Lathon, Daryl Edwards and Efe Odigie have combined to account for 69 percent of all Miners scoring this season.BRYSON CAN GET BUCKETS: Across two appearances this season, UTEP’s Williams has shot 66.7 percent.

A YEAR AGO: UTEP got the 66-59 win over Eastern New Mexico when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 3-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Miners put up 67 points per contest across those nine games.