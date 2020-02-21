UTEP looks to end streak vs Rice

Rice (13-14, 5-9) vs. UTEP (13-14, 4-10)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice looks to extend UTEP’s conference losing streak to six games. UTEP’s last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 67-66 on Jan. 30. Rice beat Charlotte by 16 in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Rice’s Ako Adams, Robert Martin and Josh Parrish have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Drew Peterson has connected on 31.8 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 13-6 when scoring at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UTEP is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Miners are 5-14 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a collective unit has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among CUSA teams.